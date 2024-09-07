Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Mangesh Yadav encounter, questions 'rule of law' in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (September 7) took a stern dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh following the recent encounters in the region, particularly the killing of Mangesh Yadav, who was wanted in connection with a Rs 1.5 crore robbery at a jewellery store in Sultanpur.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress leader criticized the BJP government, stating that the Mangesh Yadav encounter once again demonstrated that the state government does not respect the rule of law.

He said, "In BJP-ruled states, the 'law and constitution' are being flouted by those who are supposed to enforce them."

"The tears of Mangesh's family are asking a question to the whole country—who will decide who lives and who doesn’t: the courts or the police?" he added.

Significantly, Gandhi also criticized the central government for remaining silent, referring to claims that the BJP government is allowing a professional force like the STF to operate as a "criminal gang." He argued that this shows the centre's tacit approval of the state's "Thoko Niti" (knock down policy).

Gandhi pointed out that despite several controversial encounters by the UP STF being questioned, no action has been taken against any officers involved. "Who is protecting them, and why?" he asked.

He further added, "Touching the Constitution in front of cameras is just a pretense when your own governments are openly tearing it to pieces." He concluded by demanding that all suspicious encounters in Uttar Pradesh be investigated impartially and that justice be served.