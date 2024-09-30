Uttar Pradesh: Mobile snatcher arrested after brief gunfight in Noida, search for accomplice underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police

A mobile phone snatcher was arrested after a brief gunfight with the Noida Police on Monday (September 30) near the Film City in Sector 16A in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The criminal was identified as Neeraj, a resident of the city of Sabzi Mandi, Harola Sector 5. The incident occurred while the Sector 20 police were conducting a check near the intersection by DLF Mall.

"During the check, two boys on a motorcycle were seen approaching, and they were signaled to stop. When they did not stop for the check, the police chased them. Near the drain by Film City in Sector 16A, the motorcycle riders fired at the police. In retaliatory action, one criminal, Neeraj, son of Darshan, resident of Sabzi Mandi, Harola Sector 05, Noida, was injured by a bullet and arrested," the police said.

Police recover arms from criminal

The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle (Splendor without a number plate), one country-made pistol (.315 bore), one live and one empty cartridge (.315 bore), and three mobile phones used in the incident from his possession. The injured criminal, Neeraj, was sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The other person accompanying him escaped taking advantage of the darkness, and a search operation is underway to find him, they added.

Meanwhile, Neeraj is involved in incidents of snatching and robbing mobile phones and purses from men and women and already has nearly nine cases registered against him, including robbery, theft, and gangster charges.

The police said that further details about his criminal history are being gathered.

