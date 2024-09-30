Nangloi hit-and-run case: Delhi Police arrests one accused from Noida | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One of the accused Rajneesh and the victim constable Sandeep

Delhi Police has arrested an accused in the from Noida, said officials on Monday. The accused named Rajneesh alias Sittu was sitting with the driver in the car with which Delhi Police constable Sandeep was crushed to death in the wee hours of Sunday.

Car hits cop's motorcycle, drags him on road

Earlier, a car driver hit a motorcycle-borne constable after being admonished by him for rash driving in outer Delhi early and dragged the policeman for about 10 metres, leading to his death.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes.

Upon noticing a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, the Delhi Police said in a statement. Suddenly, the vehicle increased its speed and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting another car, it said.

The constable was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

"On this, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and hit his motorcycle and dragged him along with his bike. The vehicle halted after hitting a parked car. Sandeep received head injuries that led to death," read the statement.

Police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of BNS is registered and an investigation has been taken up.

"Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son. Delhi Police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstance," the statement said.

