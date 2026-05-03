Uttar Pradesh MLA Vinay Verma leads massive 'padyatra' for women's reservation in Shohratgarh

Lucknow:

Vinay Verma, an MLA from the Shohratgarh Assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (May 3) led a "Mahila Aakrosh Padyatra" (Women's Protest March) in Shohratgarh in support of reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Padyatra for women's reservation

The padyatra began from Teacher Colony and witnessed participation from women across the region. Led by Verma, the rally turned into a strong show of support for women's rights, dignity, and political representation. Thousands of women, mothers, sisters, and daughters joined the march with enthusiasm, making it a significant political mobilisation in the district.

Declaration of women's dignity, rights and self-respect: MLA Vinay Verma

Addressing the gathering, Verma described the event as a "historic moment," saying a new chapter had been written on the streets of Shohratgarh. "This is not just a padyatra; it is a declaration of women's dignity, rights, and self-respect," he said, adding that the turnout sent a clear message that women are now ready to stand firmly for their rights.

Calling for the implementation of women's reservation, he asserted that no obstacle in the path of women's empowerment would be accepted.

Highlighting the significance of the turnout, he said it clearly showed that "half the population is now ready to stand up and fight for its rights with full strength."

Raising slogans of women's empowerment, Verma asserted that no obstacles in the path of women's rights would be tolerated anymore and reiterated that the demand for reservations would be fulfilled. "The resolve to secure women's reservation will be achieved, come what may," he said, adding that the march was a strong signal that the movement for women’s empowerment had gained momentum in the region.

Expressing gratitude, Verma thanked the women who participated in large numbers and made the movement impactful, along with local residents and the district administration, for their support.