Bangladesh: Thousands of Hindus hold massive protest in Dhaka over alleged insult to Lord Ram

New Delhi:

Thousands of members of Bangladesh's Hindu community took to the streets of Dhaka on Friday, protesting against the alleged insult of Lord Ram and demanding immediate action against those responsible. Carrying torches and chanting religious slogans, protesters marched through key areas of the capital, calling for the arrest of individuals accused of disrespecting a sacred image of Lord Ram.

What triggered the protest?

The protest was sparked by allegations that a group of people placed a shoe on an image of Lord Ram, an act that many Hindus described as deeply offensive and disrespectful to their faith.

Protesters said such incidents hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees and demanded that authorities identify and arrest those involved. Community leaders warned that they would continue their agitation if action was not taken quickly.

72-hour deadline given to authorities

During the protest, organisers issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding the arrest of the accused. They announced that if no action is taken within the deadline, they will submit a memorandum to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and organise additional demonstrations in the coming days. Protest leaders also called for a meeting with government officials to discuss concerns related to the safety and rights of the Hindu community.

The unrest comes shortly after the suspension of a project to build an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in Palashbari, located in Bangladesh's northern Gaibandha district. According to the Shri Shri Radha Govinda Temple Committee, which was overseeing the project, local authorities halted the construction after receiving threats from Islamist groups opposed to the initiative.

The development has reignited debate over the treatment of religious minorities and their ability to freely practice their faith in Bangladesh.

Students and community groups join march

The main torch procession began at Shahbagh Square in central Dhaka and moved through several important locations before reaching the National Press Club. Various Hindu organisations participated in the rally, along with students from different universities. Protesters carried banners, raised slogans and called for stronger protection of religious sites and symbols.

Earlier in the day, separate programmes were organised by different factions of the Hindu Mahajot. One group formed a human chain outside the National Press Club, while another held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The latest protests have once again brought attention to the challenges faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh.