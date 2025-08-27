Uttar Pradesh govt to launch 'No helmet, no fuel' drive from this date: Safety first, fuel later Uttar Pradesh: Oil Marketing Companies- IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL- along with petrol pump operators, have been directed to fully support the ongoing road safety campaign. Fuel station staff have been instructed not to provide petrol or diesel to customers without helmets.

Lucknow:

Starting September 1 (Monday), the Uttar Pradesh government will roll out a month-long road safety campaign titled 'No helmet, no fuel'. The initiative, which will continue till September 30 (Tuesday), is aimed at instilling the habit of wearing helmets among two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers to curb road accident fatalities.

A statewide safety mission

The campaign is being supervised directly by district magistrates in coordination with the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs). Enforcement will be jointly carried out by police, revenue officials, and the transport department to ensure uniform implementation across the state.

Law backing the drive

The initiative stems from Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes helmets compulsory for both riders and pillion riders. It also relies on Section 194D, which outlines penalties for violations. The drive is in line with recommendations made by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, which highlighted the urgent need to improve helmet compliance nationwide.

Fuel pumps on the frontline

Oil Marketing Companies- IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL- along with petrol pump operators, have been instructed to support the campaign. Fuel bunk staff have been directed to deny petrol or diesel to anyone not wearing a helmet, with monitoring to be conducted by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Awareness, not penalty

Transport Commissioner Brijesh Narain Singh stressed that the effort is not meant to punish people but to save lives. He said previous experiences show that riders quickly adjust to the helmet rule without disrupting fuel sales.

“This is a pledge for safety, not a punishment. Helmet first, fuel later- let this be a lifelong habit,” Singh remarked.

Mass awareness campaign

The Information and Public Relations Department will spearhead awareness initiatives throughout September to ensure widespread citizen participation. Civil society, industry, and government agencies will work together to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on state roads.

Safety over convenience

Officials emphasised that the ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ drive is not about penalties but about ensuring safe behaviour. By making helmets non-negotiable before fuel, the UP government aims to embed road safety as a daily habit rather than a forced regulation.