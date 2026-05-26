Eid-ul-Adha Holiday in UP: Yogi Government ends confusion, issues order on leave schedule

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the date of the public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) in 2026. According to an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration, the holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, which was earlier scheduled for May 27 (Wednesday), has now been shifted to May 28 (Thursday).

The order states that the change has been made in view of the revised assessment of the festival date. With this modification, government offices, schools, and other public institutions across the state will now observe the Eid-ul-Adha holiday on May 28 instead of May 27.

The revised decision supersedes the earlier notification dated November 17, 2025, which had listed May 27 as the holiday date.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. It is observed as a time of devotion, sacrifice, and charity among Muslims across the world.

In 2026, the festival will be celebrated in India on May 28. In contrast, countries such as Saudi Arabia are set to mark the occasion a day earlier, on May 27, depending on the sighting of the moon.

About Eid-ul-Adha festival

Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day holds deep religious importance and is marked by special prayers and acts of worship.

The festival is linked to the story of Hazrat Ibrahim. Islamic belief holds that Allah tested Ibrahim’s faith by asking him to sacrifice that which he loved most. In obedience, Ibrahim agreed to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail. However, before the act was completed, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram to be sacrificed, accepting Ibrahim’s devotion as a true test of faith.

To remember this event, Muslims around the world carry out the ritual of animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha. The meat is usually shared among family members, relatives, friends, and those in need, reflecting the spirit of charity and sharing.

The celebrations of Bakrid generally continue for up to three days. It is also closely associated with the Hajj pilgrimage, during which millions of Muslims travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform religious rituals and prayers.

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