Bakrid Holiday 2026: When is Eid-ul-Adha in India and how many types of Eid do Muslims celebrate?

New Delhi:

As Bakrid approaches, conversations around Eid naturally start picking up again across homes, markets and social media. Most people know about Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha because these are the two biggest Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. But every year, one question quietly pops up online too. How many Eids do Muslims actually celebrate?

A lot of people assume there are only two. Technically though, many Muslims also observe a third important occasion called Eid Milad-un-Nabi. All three hold different meanings, are linked to different events in Islamic history and are celebrated in very different ways depending on traditions and communities.

Bakrid 2026 date: When will Eid-ul-Adha be celebrated in India?

In India, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on May 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, countries including Saudi Arabia are expected to observe the festival a day earlier on May 27.

Bakrid is considered one of the most important festivals in Islam and is linked closely with sacrifice, faith and charity.

Different types of Eid Muslims celebrate every year

1. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan

The first and most widely recognised Eid is Eid-ul-Fitr.

In India, many people casually call it “Meethi Eid” or the “Sevaiyan wali Eid” because of the sweet dishes traditionally prepared during the celebrations.

This festival is observed after the month of Ramadan ends.

After Muslims complete a month of fasting, Eid is celebrated following the sighting of the moon. On this day, people offer special prayers, donate to the poor and greet each other with hugs and Eid wishes.

Homes are filled with festive food, especially sevaiyan, and the atmosphere is usually centred around joy, gratitude and togetherness.

2. Eid-ul-Adha is linked with sacrifice and Hajj

The second major Eid is Eid-ul-Adha, which is commonly known as Bakrid in India.

It is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Islamic calendar. During this festival, Muslims across the world perform animal sacrifice as part of a deeply significant religious tradition.

The practice is linked to the story of Hazrat Ibrahim.

According to Islamic beliefs, Allah tested Hazrat Ibrahim by asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most. Hazrat Ibrahim agreed to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail, as an act of obedience and faith. However, at the final moment, Allah replaced his son with a ram, and the sacrifice was accepted as a test successfully completed.

Muslims continue the tradition of sacrifice in remembrance of this event.

Bakrid celebrations usually continue for three days, during which animal sacrifice is performed.

The festival is also connected with Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, where millions of Muslims gather every year for worship and prayers.

3. Eid Milad-un-Nabi is also observed by many Muslims

Apart from Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, many Muslims also observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

This occasion is linked with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which is considered deeply sacred by followers of Islam.

The way this day is observed varies from place to place.

In some regions, people mark the occasion quietly through prayers and remembrance. In other places, it is celebrated more publicly with gatherings, processions and community events.

In India especially, some Muslim communities organise rallies and discuss the life, teachings and message of Prophet Muhammad.

Helping poor and needy people through food distribution and charity is also commonly associated with the occasion.

At the same time, not all Muslims celebrate the day in the same manner. Some believe Islam does not traditionally encourage birthday celebrations, so they prefer to limit the day to remembrance and prayers only.

What does the word “Eid” actually mean?

The word “Eid” broadly means happiness, celebration or a recurring occasion of joy.

For many Muslims, Eid is not just about religious rituals or festive meals. It is also closely connected with community, compassion, charity and strengthening bonds with people around them.