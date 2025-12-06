Uttar Pradesh demo shows state's plans for 15,000-capacity detention centres for infiltrators The submitted blueprint highlights three-tier security, ensuring that only authorised personnel can enter the facility. Access would require a combination of face recognition, thumb impression, and a green signal from a central CCTV control room.

A comprehensive model for a high-security detention centre designed for holding suspected illegal entrants has been submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Government by the Commissioner of Western UP. The demo model outlines infrastructure, security systems, and operational procedures for a proposed facility with a capacity of 15,000 individuals.

Three-tier security and advanced monitoring proposed

The submitted blueprint highlights three-tier security, ensuring that only authorised personnel can enter the facility. Access would require a combination of face recognition, thumb impression, and a green signal from a central CCTV control room.

The model incorporates extensive monitoring systems, including:

CCTV surveillance across the premises

Biometric verification points

Strict entry–exit regulation through controlled gates

Officials noted that the design focuses on safety, oversight, and smooth internal administration.

Recommendation for central security force deployment

The Commissioner has recommended deploying 50 personnel from central security forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance at the proposed centre. The demo plan indicates that both men and women detainees would be housed within the same complex, with separate arrangements inside the facility.

The State Government has forwarded the model to the Home Department for a detailed review of both the structural design and the security framework. If approved, similar detention centres would be constructed across all 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials added that in areas with larger numbers of suspected illegal entrants, more than one centre may be built to ensure adequate capacity and administrative control.

The detention centre model will undergo technical and security evaluation. If it clears all assessments, the state may move ahead with phased construction based on local requirements and administrative feasibility.