Uttar Pradesh: Bike placed on railway tracks of Vande Bharat train in Prayagraj, major tragedy averted

Uttar Pradesh: An attempt was made to derail the Vande Bharat train in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Friday evening. A man left his bike and ran away in front of the Vande Bharat train. The bike got caught in the engine of train and was dragged for quite a distance.

The Vande Bharat did not derail, otherwise, a major accident could have occurred. This incident took place at around 4:20 pm on November 8. The Vande Bharat train was heading from Varanasi to Prayagraj Junction.

Near Jhansi station, some youths were crossing the railway track with their bikes over the Bandhwa Tahirpur railway underpass. As the Vande Bharat train approached, the youths abandoned their bike on the tracks and ran away.

After a strong collision with the bike, the passengers aboard the Vande Bharat felt a jolt. A loud dragging sound of the bike could be heard.

In the meantime, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The control room of the Northeast Railway in Varanasi was notified, an alert was issued, and movement on the railway track was halted.

The RPF and GRP are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to find the bike owner. An FIR has been filed against the bike owner.