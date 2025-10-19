Uttar Pradesh: Banned cough syrup worth Rs 3 crore seized in Sonbhadra district Uttar Pradesh: A preliminary examination by the Drug Inspector confirmed that the seized cough syrup contained codeine, a narcotic substance classified as a prohibited drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sonbhadra:

In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, police and excise department officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district seized a consignment of banned cough syrup worth about Rs 3 crore and arrested three individuals involved in the smuggling network, officials said on Sunday (October 19).

Seizure during late-evening operation

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, a joint team intercepted two container trucks near Churk, on Saturday evening (October 18). The trucks were reportedly transporting the banned cough syrup from Ghaziabad to Jharkhand when they were stopped for inspection.

Upon checking, officials discovered 1.19 lakh bottles of cough syrup concealed between cartons of chips and snacks- a tactic used by smugglers to mislead enforcement teams. The estimated market value of the seizure is around Rs 3 crore, authorities said.

Codeine-based syrup confirmed under NDPS act

A preliminary examination by the Drug Inspector confirmed that the seized cough syrup contained codeine, a narcotic substance classified as a prohibited drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act). The syrup’s distribution and sale are strictly regulated due to its potential for misuse as a recreational drug.

Officials said the consignment was likely part of a broader illegal network smuggling narcotic cough syrups across state borders, disguised as legitimate pharmaceutical goods.

Accused from Madhya Pradesh; link to Jharkhand under probe

The arrested accused- Hemant Pal of Shivpuri, and Brajmohan Shivhare and Ramgopal Dhakad, both from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh- admitted during interrogation that they were transporting the contraband to Jharkhand.

They told police that they were awaiting instructions from a contact in Jharkhand, who was supposed to direct them on where to unload the consignment. Authorities are now tracing their local and interstate connections to identify the masterminds behind the operation.

Case registered and further investigation underway

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police have launched a deeper investigation to identify the source of the drug supply and potential links to organised narcotics rackets operating across northern India.

Officials confirmed that the seizure is one of the largest in recent months in the region and highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb illegal narcotics trafficking through Uttar Pradesh’s trade routes.