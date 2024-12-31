UP weather: Intense cold grips state as temperature dips by 5 degrees Celsius in 50 districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced intense cold as the maximum temperature dipped by more than 5 degrees Celsius in at least 50 districts, the meteorological department office said on Tuesday. The weather department further added that the intense cold conditions are expected to continue till Wednesday.

Day-night temperature difference reduced

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius in the state. With reduced sunlight in the day, the day temperature is hovering near the 15 degrees Celsius mark. This has significantly reduced the temperature difference between day and night.

Typically, the difference between day and night temperatures remains between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius. Atul Kumar Singh -- a senior scientist at the Met office in Lucknow- explained the unusual weather conditions in the state. He said, "Due to stability in the lower troposphere, radiational heating during the day and radiational cooling of the night have been blocked. This has led to a reduced temperature difference between day and night."

Northwestern winds exacerbate cold conditions

The ongoing cold conditions were intensified recently by cold northwestern winds sweeping in from the mountainous regions, leading to a marked drop in day temperatures. Despite this, the night temperatures at most places have remained higher than normal at above 10 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to rise after next western disturbance

Singh noted that the current cold spell was expected to persist till Wednesday. "After the fog layer dissipates under the influence of the next western disturbance, temperatures are likely to rise again." With the cold intensifying, the administration has advised people to take precautions to guard against the chill, especially during the night.

(With inputs from PTI)