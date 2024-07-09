UP: Sub-inspector jumps into dirty drain to save drunkard in Noida, garners praise | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X.COM/UPCOPSACHIN Sub-Inspector jumped into a drain to save a man

In an instance of the true spirit of helping common people, a UP police sub-inspector on Monday saved a man's life by jumping into a deep drain. Sub-Inspector Sohanveer Singh got information on the call that a drunk man fell into the drains. Taking no time, SI Singh reached the spot and saw the man floating in the drain. To save his life, he jumped into the drain and pulled him outside.

What Police said?

The incident happened in the Panchsheel Chowki area of Phase 2 Police Station. SI Singh is attached to Phase 2 PS and is in charge of Panchsheel Chowki. Giving details about the incident, a police spokesperson said that on Monday the police received information that a man in an inebriated state had fallen into a deep and dirty drain near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road.

He said that responding promptly to the call, Sub-Inspector Sohanveer Singh, along with Sub-Inspector (Trainee) Navneet Kumar and Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, reached the spot. He further added that the person was trapped in a flowing drain and was struggling to come out. The spokesperson said, "Showing extraordinary bravery, Singh jumped into the drain and saved the person."

Person admitted to hospital

According to the police, the person was immediately taken to the hospital and his condition was stable. The video of the incident also went viral on social media showing Sohanveer Singh's effort to bring the man out of the drain. After the video of Sohanveer Singh saving the person surfaced, people praised him on social media.

ALSO READ | WATCH: RPF jawan's quick action saves man who fell while trying to catch moving train in Mumbai