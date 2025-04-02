UP: 22-year-old BSc student dies by suicide in hostel room soon after talking to fiance Shivangi Mishra, BSc student of biotechnology at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, was set to tie the knot with her fiance on November 25.

A final-year BSc biotechnology student at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University allegedly took her own life by hanging herself in her hostel room shortly after talking to her fiance over the phone, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Jaunpur on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, said that 22-year-old Shivangi Mishra was set to marry her fiance on November 25.

A resident of Kotwalpur village under the Jalalpur police station limits, Mishra was staying in room No. 35 at Laxmibai Women’s Hostel.

What happened on Tuesday night?

According to her hostelmates, Shivangi was engaged in a loud conversation around 11 pm. When the noise suddenly stopped, they tried calling her but received no response. After repeated knocks on her door went unanswered, the other students informed the hostel warden, who then alerted the university authorities.

When the door was finally broken open, Shivangi was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta' around her neck, the SP said. She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for autopsy, the officer added.

"Preliminary inquiries suggest that she may have been under stress over her upcoming wedding. However, police are probing the case from all possible angles," the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)

