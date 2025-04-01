Shocking incident in Jaipur: Man murders wife and aunt, injures son, later dies by suicide The deceased have been identified as the accused, Pankaj Kumawat, his wife Sunita, and his widowed aunt, Madhu Kumawat. His young son, Yaansh Kumawat, sustained injuries in the attack but managed to escape.

A horrifying incident has come to light from the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur, where a man, in a fit of rage, allegedly murdered his widowed aunt and wife with a hammer. The brutality of the crime escalated when he also attacked his young son with the same weapon, leaving him injured. Following the gruesome acts, the accused reportedly died by suicide. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

According to police reports, Pankaj Kumawat, a resident of the Kardhani area, had been facing financial difficulties for quite some time. On Monday evening, an argument broke out between him and his wife, Sunita. In a sudden burst of anger, Pankaj allegedly grabbed a hammer and attacked Sunita. When his widowed aunt, Madhu Kumawat, tried to intervene, he reportedly assaulted her as well, leading to her death.

Even after these brutal acts, Pankaj's rage did not subside, and he allegedly attacked his young son, Yaansh, with the hammer. However, the child managed to flee the scene and save his life.

Following the attacks, Pankaj Kumawat reportedly locked himself in a room and died by suicide by hanging. The news of the tragic deaths of three family members sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Neighbours alerted the police about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination. Police stated that preliminary investigations suggest a domestic dispute as the primary reason behind the incident. It has been revealed that Pankaj had been having frequent arguments with his wife for the past 5-6 days.

However, the police have assured that all other possible angles are also being thoroughly investigated to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic event.