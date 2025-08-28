UP sheds its 'BIMARU' tag, emerges in top 5 states for industrial jobs in annual survey

Lucknow:

Rapid growth in the industrial sector

Marking a shift from its 'BIMARU' tag to an industrial leader, Uttar Pradesh was ranked among the top five states in India in terms of employment and industrial units, according to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24. As per the report, Uttar Pradesh was ranked behind Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The report stated that the industrial sector in Uttar Pradesh recorded a 5.92 per cent increase in employment in 2023-24. Over 57 lakh jobs were created in Uttar Pradesh in the decade from 2014-15 to 2023-24, it said.

Uttar Pradesh holds an 8.51 per cent share in the total number of factories in India, the ASI report stated. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra's share was 15.43 per cent, 12.81 per cent and 10.20 per cent, respectively. This shows the improvement in the industrial sector in Uttar Pradesh over the past few years.

Rapid GVA growth in Uttar Pradesh

The report said Uttar Pradesh was contributing 7 per cent to the Gross Value Added (GVA). While the nationwide GVA increased by 11.89 per cent, the industrial production increased by more than 5.80 per cent during the same period.

'Conducive environment for investment'

The Uttar Pradesh government said it has created an environment conducive to investment both domestically and internationally, resulting not only in significant investment inflows but also in the establishment of new factories.

"In line with government policies, both traditional and new industrial sectors have been developed, encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their factories in the state," it said.