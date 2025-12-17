UP: Shamli man kills wife for leaving home without burqa; two daughters murdered for witnessing act According to investigations, none of the children were ever sent to school or madrasa. Farooq allegedly avoided enrolling them anywhere because official documents like Aadhaar cards and photographs were required, which he never got. His wife was also not allowed to step outside the house.

Shamli:

In a shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli killed his wife and his two daughters by shooting them. He buried their bodies in a pit dug inside his house under a mattress. The incident took place in Garhi Daulat Village.

Several videos of Farooq’s room, where the bodies of the victims were dug, have been making the rounds across social media platforms.

During police interrogation, Farooq stated that his wife had gone to her parental home about a month earlier. He claimed he was upset with her for leaving without wearing a burqa and for demanding money, which he allegedly refused to give.

According to locals, Farooq was known as a mentally unstable and extremely rigid individual. He allegedly confined his wife and children inside the house, locking them from outside whenever he went out. Entry of his in-laws into the house was completely banned.

The daughters, who were murdered, were reportedly 15 and 16 years old. Farooq also has two sons. According to investigations, none of the children were ever sent to school or madrasa. Farooq allegedly avoided enrolling them anywhere because official documents like Aadhaar cards and photographs were required, which he never got. His wife was also not allowed to step outside the house.

In his confession, Farooq admitted that he killed his wife because she stepped out without wearing a burqa, claiming it went against his beliefs. He further stated that his daughters were murdered because they had witnessed the crime.

He said that the murders were committed four to five days before the bodies were discovered.

SP shares details of incident

Shamli SP NP Singh shared the details of the incident based on the confession of the accused.

“The headman of the village informed us that the two daughters of a man named Farooq were missing. Upon receiving this information, the police post in-charge and the SHO immediately rushed to the village to gather further details. During the inquiry, Farooq stated that his wife had been asking him for money, which led to an altercation between them. He further said that she left the house without wearing a burqa, an incident that he felt deeply insulted by. He later brought her back home and began to believe that she was no longer respecting him. It was then that he planned to kill her,” he said.