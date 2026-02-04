UP Police IG Kiran S awarded Interpol Medal of Excellence for contribution in global investigations The award was given in recognition of his exceptional work during his deputation to Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, where IG Kiran S played a key role in international criminal investigations.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Police earned another massive milestone as the force earned international recognition with a senior officer being honoured for his outstanding contribution to global crime investigation and international cooperation.

Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna, presented the Interpol Medal of Excellence certificate to Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range.

The award was given in recognition of his exceptional work during his deputation to Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, where he played a key role in international criminal investigations, strengthening cooperation among member countries and reinforcing the global security framework.

The honour was officially announced during the 93rd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly, held in Marrakesh, Morocco, from November 24 to November 27, 2025. The recognition highlights the growing presence and contribution of Indian police officers, particularly from the Uttar Pradesh Police, on the international law enforcement stage.

About IPS officer Kiran S

Kiran S is a 2008 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and is currently serving as Inspector General of Police for the Lucknow Range. He is known for his emphasis on beat policing, crime control, and women's safety.

He has previously served as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Special Police of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi.