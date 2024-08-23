UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: FIR against ex-Samajwadi minister for spreading rumours on social media

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Picture for representational purposes

An FIR has been registered against former Samajwadi Party minister Yasar Shah for spreading rumours on social media platforms that the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper has been leaked again. The exam is being conducted by the Uttar Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for over 60,000 vacancies on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024. It will take place at 67 exam centres across the state. This examination will be conducted in 2 shifts daily on the said dates and about 5 lakh candidates will appear in this examination in each shift.

The has been registered in Hussainganj Kotwali on the complaint of Inspector Satendra Kumar.

Also, many people have been detained before the police recruitment examination including a female constable from Bansgaon, Gorakhpur and three others. In addition, Admit cards of five candidates were found in the mobile phones of the detained people. A person from Delhi was also included in the detained people. According to police, a plan was made to collect huge amounts from the candidates, before that cops took them into custody.

The woman constable, who is posted in Shravasti, was picked up from her house by STF and Bansgaon police.

UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam

The Uttar Pradesh government in February cancelled the held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months. The state government also announced a probe into the allegations by the Special Task Force (STF). More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state.