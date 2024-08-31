UP police constable recruitment exam 2024: Over 15,000 women to be recruited in selection process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

UP police constable recruitment exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam took place at 1,174 centres in 67 districts of the state on the last day of the five-day exercise, which began last week, on Saturday.

Over 15,000 women will be recruited in the selection process for police constable exam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and said, "More than 15 thousand daughters will be recruited in the selection process of more than 60 thousand police constables. The examination was conducted in a fair and smooth manner; this will further enrich the model of security and good governance in Uttar Pradesh."

Senior administrative officials of the district inspected the exam centres to take stock of the arrangements. The exams are being held amid tight security arrangements to ensure fair examination, officials said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the exam is being held in two shifts for five days- August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams which were supposed to be held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

UP State Transport Corporation provided free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.