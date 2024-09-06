Friday, September 06, 2024
     
  4. UP: Twelve die, 16 injured after bus rams into mini truck in Hathras

The injured are being treated in the district hospital. Hathras District Magistrate and SP reached the hospital after getting the information.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 20:28 IST
Hathras accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic accident, 12 people lost their lives while 16 were injured after a UP roadways bus rammed into a mini truck on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The deceased were travelling in the mini truck and were returning to village Sewala near Khandauli after a mourning ritual at Mukund Kheda of Sasni in Hathras.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital. As per information, the many injured are in serious condition and the death count is likely to rise further. Soon after getting the information, the Hathras District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police reached the hospital. 

Providing information about the accident, Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "The accident took place while one vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle. Till now, 12 people have lost their lives, while 16 others are injured."

Meanwhile, Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal said that they are identifying the deceased and those responsible for the accident. He said, "We are trying to identify those who lost their lives, and those who is responsible for this incident will not be spared... Four children are among those who lost their lives in the incident." 

 

