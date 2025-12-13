UP govt transfers five IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle | Check list here In a major bureaucratic reshuffle before the new year, five IAS officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh nd given new responsibilities.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday carried out a major administrative reshuffle ahead of the new year to streamline governance. As part of the exercise, five IAS officers were transferred and assigned new responsibilities in a significant bureaucratic reorganisation.

Check list of officers here

Rajesh Kumar has been relieved of his duties as Chief Development Officer, Chitrakoot, and appointed as Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. Devi Prasad Pal, earlier serving as Deputy Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in Prayagraj, has been posted as the new Chief Development Officer of Chitrakoot. Prerna Sharma has been transferred from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department and appointed as Special Secretary in the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. She has also been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP, a key role in investment promotion. T.K. Shibu has been assigned additional charge as Special Secretary in the Horticulture and Food Processing Department and Head of the Food Processing Department, in addition to his responsibilities in the Agriculture Production Commissioner branch. Devendra Kumar Singh Kushwaha has been given additional charge as Director, Sericulture, along with his role as Special Secretary in the Sericulture Department.

67 IAS officers promoted

Earlier on Friday, the state government had promoted 67 IAS officers in a major administrative exercise, with the changes set to take effect from January 1, 2026. Four officers of the 2001 batch, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Ajay Kumar Shukla, Aparna U, and SVS Rangarao, have been elevated to the rank of Principal Secretary with the Supertime pay scale.

Nineteen officers from the 2010 batch have been promoted from Special Secretary to Secretary.

