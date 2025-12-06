Noida Police reunites lost girls with family within hours, ACP Praveen Singh's language skills come in handy On learning about the case, Gautam Buddh Nagar ACP Praveen Kumar Singh personally interacted with the children. Since he is familiar with the Bengali language, he spoke to them sensitively and established communication.

Noida:

In an exemplary display of humanity and swift action, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police reunited two missing children with their parents within hours of them going missing on Friday, December 5, after finding two girls crying in Sector 126. The swift action of the Mission Shakti team and the linguistic ability of the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Noida played a crucial role in resolving the case.

According to officials, a police response vehicle alerted the cops in Sector 126 that a 5-year-old girl, accompanied by another girl aged around one and a half, had been found crying in the area. Mission Shakti personnel immediately brought the children to the centre, offered them water, and questioned them gently.

It soon became clear that both children understood only Bengali, making it difficult for them to convey any information about their parents or address.

Taking the situation seriously, the women’s team at the Mission Shakti center attempted to help the girls, but continued to face the language barrier.

During this time, ACP Praveen Kumar Singh arrived at the police station during his patrol. On learning about the case, he personally interacted with the children. Since he is familiar with the Bengali language, he spoke to them sensitively and established communication.

During the conversation, the older girl said she could recognise the route ahead of the Hajipur underpass. Acting on this clue, ACP Singh and the police team followed her directions and reached a labour camp in Sector 133, about three kilometers from the underpass. There, they found the children’s parents searching frantically for them.

After verification, the police handed the children over to their parents following due legal procedure. The relieved family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police for locating and safely returning their daughters.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of women and children and providing immediate assistance whenever required.