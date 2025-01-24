UP Foundation Day 2025: How Uttar Pradesh became one of the prominent states giving 9 PMs to India

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh is celebrating its 76th foundation day on January 24, 2025.

UP Foundation Day 2025: Uttar Pradesh commemorates its foundation day every year on January 24. This day is observed with enthusiasm and pride across the state, reflecting on its rich history and remarkable contributions to India’s growth. The commemoration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day serves as an opportunity to delve into the state’s historical journey, cultural heritage, and its key role in shaping the nation. This year, celebrations will take place from January 24 to January 26 at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow as the state marks the 76th anniversary of its formation.

While the state was officially formed on January 24, 1950, Uttar Pradesh Day has been commemorated annually since 2017, following an announcement by the Yogi Adityanath government. The foundation of modern-day Uttar Pradesh, however, dates back to 1902, when it was established as the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh during British rule, a name that later evolved into the short form “UP.” Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as one of India’s most prominent states economically, politically, and culturally.

Let’s take a closer look at some fascinating facts about India’s most populous state on this special occasion.

The renaming of Uttar Pradesh

In 1902, the British renamed the North-Western Provinces to the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. Later, the capital shifted from Allahabad to Lucknow in 1902. Post-independence, the United Provinces became an administrative unit in 1947 and the princely states of Tehri Garhwal and Rampur were merged into it by 1949. Finally, on January 24, 1950, the state was renamed Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh Day was first celebrated in 1989. However, the tradition was discontinued when the Samajwadi Party rejected the proposal. It was revived in 2017 and is now celebrated annually.

State's contributions to Indian leadership

Uttar Pradesh holds the distinction of giving India nine Prime Ministers, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Chandrashekhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee (from Lucknow constituency), and the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (from Varanasi constituency). Additionally, Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of trailblazers like Sucheta Kriplani, India’s first female Chief Minister, and Mayawati, the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state, who took office in 1995.

The division of Uttar Pradesh

While Uttar Pradesh remains India’s largest state by population, it once included the hill regions that now form Uttarakhand. In 2000, these areas were carved out to create a new state, originally named Uttaranchal, later renamed Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh also plays a vital role in shaping India’s democracy. The state boasts the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (80), 403 Assembly seats, and 31 Rajya Sabha seats, making it the most politically significant state in the country.

The economic strength of the state

Uttar Pradesh is an economic powerhouse as it represents a massive workforce and is a hub for industries and investments owing to its proximity to the national capital, Delhi. The state ranks fourth in India by area and is blessed with fertile lands enriched by rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Ghaghara, making it a leader in agriculture. Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape also features numerous multinational companies contributing to its growing economy.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: Yogi announces 3 medical colleges, free smartphones, tablets to youths after Cabinet meet