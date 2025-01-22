Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Mahakumbh: Yogi announces 3 medical colleges, free smartphones, tablets to youths after Cabinet meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj. After the meeting, he shed light on key policy discussions aimed at advancing the state’s development agenda.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Prayagraj Published : Jan 22, 2025 13:43 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 14:01 IST
Yogi Adityanath holds special cabinet meeting in Prayagraj
Image Source : YOUTUBE/@UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday emphasised the state government’s commitment to driving progress and innovation after holding a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he unveiled a series of impactful decisions aimed at bolstering the state's healthcare and urban infrastructure. The highlight of the announcements was the approval for the construction of medical colleges in Hathras, Baghpat, and Kasganj under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model.

In addition, CM Yogi also announced to provide free smartphones and tablets to youths of the state. Further, he also revealed the decision to issue municipal bonds for Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra municipal corporations. This comes after the successful bond issuances in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. These bonds are expected to generate funds for enhancing urban infrastructure and ensuring sustainable growth in these cities, the CM stated. 

