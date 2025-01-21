Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gautam Adani along with his wife offers food to people at Mahakumbh.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday participated in the 'seva' at the ISKCON Temple camp during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. A video has also surfaced showing the billionaire businessman and his wife Priti Adani distributing food to devotees at the camp. Notably, the Adani Group has partnered with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to provide meals to nearly one lakh people daily under the Mahaprasad Seva initiative at the Kumbh Mela.

ISKCON's food -- which includes dal, chole or rajma, vegetables and roti and rice, and halwa or boondi laddu in sweets-- is completely balanced, as per its Director (CSR) Madhukant Das. These meals are prepared on a clay stove over a fire of wood and cow dung cakes, which makes them taste amazing, he added. Das said meals are being distributed at 40 centres across Prayagraj, including bus stands, railway stations and several holding areas, where the crowd of devotees are halted on the main bathing days.

'Mahaprasad Seva' to 50 lakh devotees

Earlier on Tuesday, Gautam Adani reached Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Expressing his enthusiasm, Adani remarked, "I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh," underscoring the significance of the event. He also announced to offer 'Mahaprasad Seva' to 50 lakh devotees for which meals would be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the Mela area. The Mahaprasad will be distributed at 40 places in the Mahakumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

