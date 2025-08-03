UP drone terror hoax: CM Yogi warns of NSA, Gangster Act against miscreants, orders surveillance The Uttar Pradesh government’s move comes amid growing concerns over the potential use of drones in unlawful activities, including surveillance and spreading fear.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a warning against illegal use of drones to create panic and spread rumours, asserting that people involved in the act would face serious action. CM Yogi said such elements will be charged under Gangster Act and if necessary, even the National Security Act (NSA) will be unleashed on them.

Prior permission required to operate drones in UP

Besides, CM Yogi said operating drones without prior permission is completely banned across the state. He instructed officials to take strict and immediate action against violators, asserting that no attempt to spread fear or misinformation will be tolerated.

CM Yogi orders drone monitoring system

The Chief Minister has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director General of Police to review drone-related activities in every district. He ordered the establishment of a robust drone monitoring system along with intensified surveillance measures to prevent misuse.

To bolster public confidence and ensure security, regular patrolling has also been mandated in all districts. CM Yogi emphasised that the administration must remain alert and proactive to maintain law and order.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move comes amid growing concerns over the potential use of drones in unlawful activities, including surveillance and spreading fear.

Two arrested in Muzaffarnagar for creating panic

Widespread panic over alleged drone activity has taken hold of several towns and villages across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in recent days, as residents reported suspicious objects flying through the night sky.

In a bizarre incident on Wednesday, police in Muzaffarnagar arrested two individuals for using pigeons outfitted with red and green lights to create the illusion of drones, sparking false alarms and spreading fear in the district.

Miscreants fix LED lights in kites to create panic

Earlier this week, a glowing object seen over the Hapur district triggered a wave of anxiety. Locals mistook the illuminated object for a drone, prompting a surge of rumours and fears about aerial surveillance or potential threats. In response, many villagers stayed awake overnight out of fear.

However, upon investigation, authorities discovered that miscreants were flying kites adorned with LED lights to provoke panic deliberately. Police quickly intervened, confiscating several such kites and issuing stern warnings to those responsible.