UP: Dozens hospitalised after eating momos from eatery in Greater Noida's Dadri

Greater Noida:

Around a dozen people fell ill after eating momos, experiencing vomiting, stomach pain, headache, and fever in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. All affected individuals were admitted to the hospital in Dadri.

People from two different families had purchased and eaten momos from the same shop, and their health deteriorated after consumption. All patients are currently receiving treatment at Dadri government hospital.

The momos were bought from a shop near the Tehsil area in Dadri town.

Mohammad Arif, a ward member in Dadri Nagar Palika, stated that as many as ten members of his family were admitted to the hospital with complaints of diarrhea, stomach pain, and infection. He added that he has filed a complaint against the momo seller. Arif said several other people, who had eaten momos from the same shop, were admitted in the hospital.

Contaminated water sparked illness in Greater Noida

Earlier in January, residents of Greater Noida’s Alpha 2 sector faced a health crisis after many reported falling sick, allegedly due to contaminated water in their homes. Over the week, several families complained of vomiting, stomach pain, and other ailments, which they believed were linked to the poor quality of water.

This incident followed a similar situation in the nearby Delta 1 sector, where residents also reported illness and blamed the water supply for their discomfort.

Many households reported receiving water that is dark and dirty, with a strong foul smell. Families said they have had to stop using the tap water for drinking and cooking because of its unusual colour and odour.

Residents had taken to social media to share videos and photographs showing visibly discoloured water coming from pipelines inside their homes.

(Reported by Rahul Thakur)