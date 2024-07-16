UP: Dadri Police arrests two absconding criminals under Gangster Act

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dadri Police arrests two absconding criminals

In a major action, Uttar Pradesh's Dadri Police on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were booked under the Gangster Act on the charges of theft and earning illegal money from it. The arrested criminals have seven cases registered against both of them and were wanted in some of these cases. They also had a bounty of Rs 25 thousand each on their head.

Absconding accused booked in June

On June 14, Dadri Police Station registered an FIR under Section 2/3(1) of the Gangster Act against the accused who committed theft and earned illegal money. The accused identified as Naveed son of Salim, a resident of Garhi Nai Abadi, Pilkhua Hapur and Imran son of Haroon, a resident of Garhi Pilkhua Dehat, Hapur were absconding. On Tuesday (July 16), the Dadri police arrested both the accused from the Roopwas Bypass near Baba Dhaba. The accused were presented in the court and further actions were taken.

Dadri Police team

The accused were arrested by a team of Dadri Police Station SHO Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, Ritesh Kumar, Ankit Sharma, Kapil Kumar, Head Constable Sohanveer, HC Vivek Kumar, HC Vinay Kumar, Constable Pawnesh Kumar. In a press release issued by the Dadri Police, it was said that the modus operandi of the accused was to form a gang and orchestrate theft, making money illegal from it.

