Noida: Police seize property worth Rs 2.5-crore in GST fraud case

Police have seized property worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to individuals accused in multiple GST fraud cases, said Noida officials on Thursday.

According to the police, actions were taken against individuals - Mayur alias Mani Nagpal and his wife Charu Nagpal, both residents of Greater Noida, in connection with irregularities linked to GST.

In a statement, police said, "On March 6 this year, following a court order, police executed property seizure under Section 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."

"In line with the orders from the honourable court, the police seized property worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to accused Mayur alias Mani Nagpal, son of late Mahendra Nagpal, and Charu Nagpal, wife of Mayur alias Mani Nagpal, located at 167 Lotus Villa, Sector 01, Greater Noida," they added.

The charges include cheating (Section 420), forgery of valuable security (Section 467), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468), using as genuine a forged document (Section 471), and criminal conspiracy (Section 120B) of the IPC, the police added.

