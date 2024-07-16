UP: Class 10 student dies of heart attack; how to protect kids from such diseases

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

The cases of heart attack are on the rise in almost all age groups. A class 10 student died of a heart attack in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh. The student had left home to get milk when he suddenly fainted in the market. Doctors declared him dead in a private hospital.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Abu Saeed (15) who suddenly collapsed in the Rampur market. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors have said that the cause of his death was a heart attack.

The shocking incident which claimed teen's life occurred in the Bazar Nasrullah Khan of City Kotwali area. Saeed, son of Kamil Mujaddi, was resident of Bazar Nasrullah Khan. He was a student of class 10 in White Hall Public School. On Sunday late evening, he went to the milk shop in the locality where his condition suddenly deteriorated.

He complained of chest pain and sat on a chair near the shop. As soon as he sat on the chair, he fell down, after which a crowd of people gathered around. After getting the information, the family members also reached the spot.

The family members took the student to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. He was buried on Monday. Saeed's father Kamil Mujaddi said that the son had a sudden heart attack, due to which he died.

Saeed was the youngest among three brothers, after this accident there is mourning in the family. Abu Saeed's mother died four years ago.

What expert said on rising heart attack cases

It is a serious matter to have a heart attack at such a young age. Cardiac attack occurs due to a disturbance in pulse and rhythm. This problem can also be genetic, for which checkups should be done from time to time, said Dr Rajeev Agarwal, Cardiologist

Precautions for children suggested by doctors