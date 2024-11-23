UP Bypolls result 2024: BJP secures 7 seats, SP takes 2, BJP clinches Ghaziabad, Khair

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting.

In the 2024 Uttar Pradesh bypoll results, the BJP-led alliance secured a dominant victory by winning seven of the nine contested seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to win two constituencies. Key victories for BJP include the Ghaziabad and Khair constituencies, further solidifying its presence in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to voters after the BJP-led NDA’s resounding performance in the UP bypolls. The party is leading in 7 out of 9 assembly seats, with the Samajwadi Party ahead on two.

PM Modi’s leadership lauded

In his first reaction, CM Yogi credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance. He called the results a reflection of the people’s unwavering faith in the double-engine government’s policies of security, good governance, and public welfare.

CM’s message on social media

Taking to platform X, Yogi Adityanath wrote, “The BJP-NDA’s success in the UP Assembly bypolls is proof of the people’s faith in PM Modi’s leadership. This victory is a result of the double-engine government’s focus on security, good governance, and welfare policies, as well as the relentless efforts of our dedicated workers. My heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Uttar Pradesh and congratulations to all winning candidates! Remember, ‘Bantenge toh katenge; Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge’ (Division leads to loss; unity ensures safety).”

BJP maintains dominance in UP

The BJP-led alliance continues to demonstrate its strength in Uttar Pradesh, consolidating its position as the leading political force. The party’s ability to connect with the grassroots and address voter concerns has been pivotal in these elections.

As the counting progresses, the bypoll results reaffirm BJP’s influence in the state, setting the tone for the 2024 general elections.