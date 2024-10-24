UP bypolls: Jayant Chaudhary's RLD to fight in alliance with BJP, declares candidate on Meerapur seat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Chaudhary

UP bypolls: In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday (October 24) announced that it will contest in alliance with the BJP. The RLD has declared its candidate for the Meerapur seat as part of this collaboration.

The nine assembly seats going to polls are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki. The bypolls will be held on November 13 and results will be announced on November 23.

RLD declares candidate on Meerapur seat

The party has announced Mithilesh Pal as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Meerapur seat of Uttar Pradesh. The party has expressed strong confidence in Kumar to represent RLD in this crucial contest. The seat was vacant after Chandan Kumar became an MP.

Image Source : INDIA TVRLD candidate list

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared seven candidates for Uttar Pradesh byelections, fields Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Sanjeev Sharma in Ghaziabad. The party has also fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Surendra Diler from Khair, Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan.

UP by-polls

Polling was necessitated in eight of these seats after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Sisamau seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case. Notably, the Election Commission is yet to announce the bypoll for Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case.

What happened in 2022

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the Samajwadi Party, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, while the Majhawan seat was won by the NISHAD party. Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

