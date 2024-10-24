Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BSP announces candidates on eight seats | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BSP chief Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh by-polls: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced candidates for eight of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls will be held on November 13. The BSP list comes a day before the last date for filing nominations.

The party has given tickets to Amit Verma from Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Jitendra Kumar Singh from Phulpur (Prayagraj), Shahnazar from Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), and Virendra Kumar Shukla from Sisamau (Kanpur). Dr Avinash Kumar Shakya has been fielded from Karhal (Mainpuri), Rafatullah from Kundarki (Moradabad), Parmanand Garg from Ghaziabad and Deepak Tiwari from Majahawan (Mirzapur).

The BSP party is yet to announce its candidate from Khair (Aligarh).

UP by-polls

The voting for nine Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh bypoll will be held on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Polling was necessitated in eight of these seats after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Sisamau seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case. Notably, the Election Commission is yet to announce the bypoll for Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case.

What happened in 2022

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the Samajwadi Party, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, while the Majhawan seat was won by the NISHAD party. Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

