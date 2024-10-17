Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
  4. UP by-polls: BJP writes to Election Commission requesting change in election date due to Kartik Purnima

UP by-polls: BJP writes to Election Commission requesting change in election date due to Kartik Purnima

UP by-polls: The BJP delegation, while handing over the letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer to the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said that the date of by-election in Uttar Pradesh should be changed.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Lucknow
Updated on: October 17, 2024 21:24 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Election Commission.

UP by-polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Election Commission today (October 17) requesting a change in the election date due to Kartik Purnima. The delegation included State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, Sanjay Rai, Rampratap Singh Chauhan and State Convener of Election Commission Contact Department Akhilesh Kumar Awasthi, who submitted a letter to the Election Commission for change in the polling date in view of Kartik Purnima festival. 

The BJP delegation, while handing over the letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, to the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, said that the date of the by-election in Uttar Pradesh has been declared on November 13. Whereas, Kartik Purnima bathing festival is on November 15. It is well known that the bathing festival and worship of Kartik Purnima have special significance in Uttar Pradesh.

A large number of people go to bathe and worship on Kartik Purnima. It is worth noting that on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Kundarki, Meerapur, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj, people arrive at least three to four days in advance to participate and worship in the fair. 

Due to Kartik Purnima, the majority of voters may be deprived of voting. The delegation said that the Election Commission is committed to 100 per cent voting. In such a situation, the voting percentage in the by-election may be low due to Kartik Purnima. Therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the date of the by-election as November 20, 2024 instead of November 13, 2024.

