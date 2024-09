Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Building collapses in Lucknow's Transport Nagar

In a tragic incident, several people were trapped after a building collapsed at Transport Nagar in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow. The police have reached the site and have started rescue work. One team of NDRF and two teams of SDRF have also been rushed to the spot.

CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed officials to make immediate efforts to rescue those trapped.

