UP board: 19 arrested for cheating in Class 10 English exam, 14 found solving paper at principal's house UP Board exam 2025 will be conducted till March 12 and the government has implemented strict surveillance to ensure fairness in all exams. Over 54 lakh class 10th and 12th students are appearing for the exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested 19 people in connection with cheating in the class 10th English exam. In two separate raids conducted by STF in Hardoi district, people were found solving papers. UP Board 10th English exam took place in the morning shift (8:30 am to 11:45 am) on Friday.

14 caught from Principal's residence

On receiving a tip off, a Special Task Force team, along with District Inspector of Schools Balmukund Prasad, raided the Jagannath Singh Public Inter College at Katiyamau village in Hardoi district. They also raided the principal's house 3-4 kilometres away. They found 14 people, including five men and nine women, writing the answers. were found solving the question paper at the residence of a school principal.

The STF recovered 20 answer sheets from them.

Second raid conducted by STF

In the second event, two women were found solving the paper outside the Jai Subhash Mahabali Inter College in the Dalel Nagar area of the district, the official added. Centre in-charge, Ram Milan, and the examination in-charge, Manish Singh, along with a teacher, were nabbed by the STF in the raid.

Balmukund Prasad told PTI that the two gangs had been impersonating students who appeared for the exam. He said the STF arrested 19 people in all, 14 of them solvers, confiscating the answer sheets, which were then sealed.

Balmukund Prasad said the centre administrators and static magistrates of both the schools will be replaced.

He added that a letter has been written to higher authorities for action against the centre administrators, external administrators and static magistrates of both the centres.

