UP ATS busts ISIS module in Aligarh Muslim University, arrests two members planning major terror attack

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two individuals for allegedly being involved in setting up an ISIS module at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), officials said on Tuesday (January 9). The massive development comes amid the ongoing probe launched by the department in November last year based on intelligence inputs regarding illegal activities and anti-national plans linked to ISIS, they added. The arrested persons were identified as Amas alias Faraz Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik. Amas was arrested on Monday from Aligarh. He was evading arrest since his associates were held on November 3, the ATS said in a release.

Ahead to his apprehension, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for information leading to his arrest. Abdul Samad Malik, carrying a similar reward, had already surrendered before the court.

How did ATS catch them?

ATS had received information that some people are working for ISIS and are involved in anti-national activities. After confirming this information, ATS registered a case on November 3, 2023 and arrested seven people, including Abdullah Arsalan, Maaz Bin Tariq and Wajihuddin.

After the confirmation of information and collection of evidence on November 3 last year, the police registered a case under IPC 13/23, Section 121A/122 IPC, 13/18/18V/38 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Both members 'students' of AMU

An investigation revealed that both Amas Ahmed and Abdul Samad Malik are students of AMU. “They were supporters of ISIS and were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack. Amas Ahmed graduated in psychology from AMU in 2022 and appeared for the entrance exam for the MBA in 2023. Abdul Samad Malik was pursuing an MSW (Master of Social Work) in AMU,” the police said.

Both the arrested suspects will be presented in court as per the rules and further legal action will be taken.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI inputs)