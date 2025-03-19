UP ATS arrests another Ordnance Factory employee for sharing confidential info to Pakistani agent UP ATS: Earlier, Ravindra Kumar, a chargeman at the factory, was arrested on Thursday. The ATS squad said they found sensitive and confidential documents in Kumar's phone, which he had sent to the Pakistani agent.

UP ATS: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested one more person employee of Kanpur Ordnance Factory, for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information to a suspected Pakistani agent via social media.

According to the police, during investigations, ATS received information that the accused, Kumar Vikas, a Junior Works Manager, was involved in sharing confidential information from the Kanpur Ordnance Factory with an agent. "ATS Uttar Pradesh received intelligence that Kumar Vikas, working in Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, is also connected with the said alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and is providing confidential information and documents of Ordnance Factory to the alleged Pakistani agent through WhatsApp," it said in a statement.

Accused came in contact with Pakistani agent through Facebook in January 2025

On thorough investigation of the said intelligence by ATS Uttar Pradesh and interrogation of the accused, it was found that Kumar Vikas a resident of Kanpur Dehat district, currently residing at C-131 New Highwacity, Naramau, under Bithoor police station, Kanpur Nagar, who is employed on the post of Junior Works Manager in Kanpur Ordnance Factory, came in contact with alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma through Facebook in January 2025.

The suspect, Neha Sharma (believed to be a fake identity), introduced herself as an employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and shared her WhatsApp number with Kumar Vikas. "Accused Kumar Vikas used the Ludo app to secretly talk to alleged Pakistani agent. In greed for money, the accused sent photographs and important confidential documents, equipment, ammunition production data, attendance sheets of Kanpur employees, machines layouts and production-related charts of the Kanpur Ordnance Factory to Neha Sharma," the ATS said.

The ATS said that the leaked information could severely compromise India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty, posing a significant threat to national security. Consequently, an FIR was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under Section 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/4/5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Ordnance Factory worker held

Earlier on March 13, Ravindra Kumar, working in Ordnance Factory Firozabad, was arrested by ATS Uttar Pradesh, who was conspiring with alleged Pakistani agent Neha Sharma and sharing confidential and important sensitive information and documents of Ordnance Factory.

"In the last few days, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been receiving information about handlers of a Pakistani spy agency, under pseudonyms, luring staff at the External Affairs Ministry and the Government of India, and offering them money to obtain confidential and classified information and documents, which could have posed a threat to India's internal and external security," the ATS statement said.

The ATS squad said they found sensitive and confidential documents in Kumar's phone, which he had sent to the Pakistani agent. He could not offer a satisfactory explanation for this, they said.

