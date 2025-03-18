Noida traffic jams to be reduced soon: Police prepare diversion plans, 22 emergency routes identified According to diversion plans, emergency diversions will be activated when traffic personnel detect impending congestion or during gridlock situations. Additionally, these measures may be enforced during VIP movements along specific routes.

Noida traffic jams will be reduced soon as police have prepared SOS traffic diversion plans for Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, 130-metre road, and Surajpur. The traffic personnel have been apprised about the new plan and the situations to apply it in.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav stated that they have made as many as 22 emergency traffic diversion points for key routes in Noida and Greater Noida. The police said that the SOS plan has been prepared to maintain the flow of traffic to avoid long snarls of vehicles.

Noida Police said the emergency traffic diversion will be enforced when traffic personnel observe that congestion is about to build up or in a gridlock situation. The traffic police can also implement this restriction on particular routes during VIP movements.

Data provided by Noida traffic police stated that there are 11 emergency traffic diversion points from Noida to the Greater Noida side on Noida Expressway, and seven from Greater Noida to Noida side. And there are two diversion points located near 130-metre road, and Surajpur area in Greater Noida.

Police said if the traffic police find pressure on Film City Road from Delhi to Noida Expressway side, traffic will be diverted towards Sector 16. In the similar manner, traffic will be diverted towards Sector 18 if congestion is reported near Mahamaya flyover.

Traffic police added that if they face more traffic jams on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Mahamaya flyover, Sector 96, Advant Navis, then traffic will be diverted towards Sector 37, 44, and 93.

