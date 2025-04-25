UP tragedy: Fire at Bahraich rice mill kills five workers due to toxic smoke, CM Yogi expresses grief The incident took place at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill and preliminary investigations suggest that several workers arrived at the mill this morning and went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer, as per an official. Police said they have initiated further investigation into the matter.

Bahraich:

A devastating fire broke out early Friday morning at a rice mill in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, sending panic through the facility and resulting in the tragic death of five workers due to suffocation from toxic smoke. As per the information, three workers also sustained injuries after they were caught off guard as they tried to douse the flames.

The fire started in the upper section of the Rajgadhiya Rice Mill. In an attempt to control the fire, eight workers rushed towards the source of the smoke near a dryer unit. However, thick, poisonous fumes quickly engulfed them, leading to severe suffocation. Five workers lost their lives on the spot, while the remaining three were critically injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Fire Officer Bishan Gond stated that the workers had gone to investigate the cause of the smoke when they lost consciousness due to inhaling toxic gases. "After we received the alert, two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Our team found heavy smoke emanating from the dryer unit. All eight individuals had climbed up to inspect it and were rendered unconscious due to the smoke," Gond said. The fire department successfully evacuated the victims and rushed them to a medical facility.

Yogi Adityanath expresses condolences

Local authorities are now probing the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether any safety protocols were overlooked. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In an official statement from the CMO, he extended condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister also prayed for their speedy recovery and assured all necessary assistance to the affected families.

(Inputs from Bachche Bharti)

