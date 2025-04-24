Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Pahalgam terror victim in Kanpur, assures family of all possible help Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the home of Shubham Dwivedi, a 28-year-old Pahalgam terror attack victim, in Kanpur and paid tribute before his final rites. Dwivedi, recently married, was on a Kashmir trip with his wife when he was killed.

Kanpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the residence of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and paid floral tributes to him before his final rites were performed in Kanpur. Dwivedi, a 28-year-old software engineer, had been married just two months ago and was on a family trip to Kashmir when terrorists attacked tourists in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam.

His body, along with that of a Nepalese national, Sudip Neupane, arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday night, where Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak offered tributes at the airport. On Thursday morning, Chief Minister Adityanath met the grieving family, expressed condolences, and assured them of all possible support from the state government. Earlier, he also spoke with Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, over the phone and prayed for the family’s strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Shubham was the only son in the family. On the day of the attack, he was travelling with his wife, while the rest of the family had remained at the hotel. According to relatives, the couple had been visiting Kashmir after tying the knot on February 11.

Nationwide outrage over terror attack

As coffins reached the homes of other victims across the country, emotions ran high. In Maharashtra, the last rites of two Mumbai residents — Sanjay Lele and Atul Mone — were held on Wednesday with thousands joining in tearful farewells. Locals alleged that the terrorists had asked for their names before shooting them in the head and back, an act that has further fuelled public anger.

Mourners across several states raised slogans demanding a strong response from the Indian government. Many urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold Pakistan accountable for the attack, which took place at a tourist hub in Anantnag district.

Calling the killings a "cowardly act", leaders and citizens alike have demanded a decisive retaliation. "The country is united in its grief and outrage. The terrorists' actions will not go unanswered," Chief Minister Adityanath said.