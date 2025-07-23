Traffic restrictions imposed near Hindon Airport from August: Check routes, new checkpoints

The Ghaziabad Police said it will impose traffic restrictions on the movement of unnecessary vehicles on Delhi-Wazirabad Road to Hindon Civil Airport from August to enhance security. As per the updates from Ghaziabad Police, a new checkpoint will be set up 500 meters before the civil terminal's main entrance. The restrictions will be imposed due to increased footfall and traffic volume, which has led to congestion on the road.
Know all about Hindon airport
The Hindon airport started its operation in October 2019 and was developed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the government.
It should be noted that the Hindon airport at present has a footfall of about 6,000 passengers a day, as the number of incoming and outgoing flights has increased to 50 while connecting to 25 different cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Varanasi, Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Adampur, Nanded, Kishangarh, Ludhiana, and Bathinda.
Check traffic restrictions near Hindon Airport
- According to police, all vehicles going towards the Hindon airport will be stopped at around 500 metres away at the checkpoint.
- Traffic movement will be restricted, however, only authorised vehicles and those coming for pick up and drop off will be allowed to pass through the checkpoint.
- ACP Maurya said the movement of vehicles will be restricted as the airport is poised for an expansion with footfall going higher, and about nine acres of land are also sought for expanding the premises.