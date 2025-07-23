Traffic restrictions imposed near Hindon Airport from August: Check routes, new checkpoints Hindon Airport: Ghaziabad Police said a new checkpoint will be set up 500 metres before the civil terminal's main entrance. The restrictions will be imposed due to increased footfall and traffic volume, which has led to congestion on the road.

Ghaziabad:

The Ghaziabad Police said it will impose traffic restrictions on the movement of unnecessary vehicles on Delhi-Wazirabad Road to Hindon Civil Airport from August to enhance security. As per the updates from Ghaziabad Police, a new checkpoint will be set up 500 meters before the civil terminal's main entrance. The restrictions will be imposed due to increased footfall and traffic volume, which has led to congestion on the road.

Know all about Hindon airport

The Hindon airport started its operation in October 2019 and was developed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the government.

It should be noted that the Hindon airport at present has a footfall of about 6,000 passengers a day, as the number of incoming and outgoing flights has increased to 50 while connecting to 25 different cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Varanasi, Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Adampur, Nanded, Kishangarh, Ludhiana, and Bathinda.

Check traffic restrictions near Hindon Airport