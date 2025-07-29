Traffic diversion in Noida, Greater Noida on July 30 amid farmers' protest call | Check routes to avoid Several key routes in Noida and Greater Noida will see traffic diversions on Wednesday, July 30, due to a planned protest and mahapanchayat by farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said in a traffic advisory on Tuesday.

Noida:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have issued an advisory anticipating major disruptions on Wednesday, July 30, due to a large-scale protest and mahapanchayat planned by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida. Commuters have been urged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

The protest is being held to press for demands related to fair compensation and rehabilitation in the wake of ongoing land acquisition. Farmers are also seeking developed residential plots and basic civic amenities. According to the advisory, temporary traffic restrictions will be enforced at several points to ensure smooth movement and public convenience. These include:

Harola Barat Ghar, Sector 5 (Noida) Noida Authority office Zero Point (Greater Noida) Galgotia and Sabauta underpasses Salarpur underpass JP Sports Gate area Village Shahdara, Sector 142 (Noida)

Traffic police are likely to implement short-term diversions or full closures in these areas. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass without hindrance during the diversions, officials said.

Alternate routes suggested

To ease congestion, police have recommended the following detours:

Chilla Border → Greater Noida : Via Sector 14A flyover → Golchakkar (Sector 15) → Jhundpura Chowk

DND Border → Delhi : Use Film City flyover → Sector 18 → Elevated via

Kalindi Border → Delhi : Mahamaya Flyover → Sector 37

Greater Noida → Delhi : Charkha Roundabout → Kalindi Kunj OR Hajipur Underpass → Sector 51 → Model Town

Yamuna Expressway traffic : Exit at Jewar Toll → Khurja → Jahangirpur

Peripheral Expressway: Avoid Sirsa exit; use Dadri or Dasna routes

Metro services are recommended as the most efficient alternative during the protest hours. Commuters facing disruptions can call the Noida Traffic Helpline at 9971009001 for live updates or guidance on alternate routes.

Why are farmers protesting?

Farmers from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Agra, Aligarh and neighbouring districts are participating in the protest. Their key demands include:

Compensation at current market rates for acquired land

Legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Allotment of 10 percent of developed residential plots to affected farmers

Infrastructure facilities like schools, medical services, and cattle shelters in rehabilitated areas

The government had previously formed committees to assess these demands, but farmers argue that progress has stalled, prompting renewed agitation. A protest in December 2024 and another in March 2025 were met with police action and limited resolution, fueling continued unrest.

Quick advisory summary