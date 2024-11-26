Three workers dead in fire at sofa factory in Greater Noida, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at sofa factory in Greater Noida.

A massive fire broke out in a sofa factory in Greater Noida on Tuesday, killing three workers on the spot. These workers were burnt to death after the fire broke out in factory number 4G when the workers were sleeping. The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Gulfam (resident of Mathura), 29-year-old Mazhar Alam (resident of Katihar, Bihar), and 24-year-old Dilshad (resident of Araria, Bihar).

Soon after receiving information about the incident, local police and fire department teams immediately rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire after much effort.

ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said, "After receiving information about the fire in Factory No. 4G of Site 4 under Thana Beta 2 area, the local police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations. During the search operation, the body of three persons were found in the factory. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem."

Police started the probe into the incident and the cause of the fire is not yet clear. According to the police, the case is being thoroughly investigated and the relatives of the deceased have been informed, and inquiries are also being made with the factory management.

The accident has raised questions about safety standards in industrial areas. Whether there were adequate fire-fighting arrangements in the factory is also a matter of investigation.