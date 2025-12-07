'Sundays on Cycle' organised in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030 The event, which was flagged off by Pandit Mishra, Pooja Sihag and boxer Amit Panghal, was organised at BHU's MP Theatre Ground. It was dedicated to India being officially awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030.

The 'Sundays on Cycle' health initiative, a nationwide movement under the Fit India Mission, was held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The health initiative, organised in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), saw widespread participation from people, including students and senior government officials.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra, Sankat Mochan Temple's Mahant Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Sajan Mishra, renowned tabla maestro Sanjeev Sahai and wrestler Pooja Sihag were also among the attendees.

'Sundays on Cycle' health initiative

The event, which was flagged off by Pandit Mishra, Pooja Sihag and boxer Amit Panghal, was organised at BHU's MP Theatre Ground. It was dedicated to India being officially awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030. The Commonwealth Games 2030 will be held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Talking about 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle', it is a weekly health initiative. Under this, the SAI holds cycle events every Sunday across several cities. "Many people are coming together to participate in programs like Fit India Sundays on Cycle. These are all ways to promote fitness," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, while lauding the initiative.

UP Minister attends event, hails PM Modi's leadership

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra, who was present during the event, lauded PM Modi for the initiatives taken by his government to make the people of India fit. He said the prime minister's call has led the entire country to become a leader in sports.

"The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is responsible for the Prime Minister's call for a 'Fit India' and the slogan 'Khelega Bharat to Badhega Bharat.' In continuation of this, a cycling competition is being held here today. Numerous young men and women athletes are participating in the grounds of the Banaras Hindu University," Mishra said, while speaking to the media.

Sihag also hailed PM Modi's leadership and thanked the SAI for organising such events. Talking about India hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, she said it will inspire the youth and pave the way for the country to host the Olympics.