Sudhakar Singh, Samajwadi Party MLA from UP's Ghosi, passes away at 67

Lucknow:

Sudhakar Singh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA representing the Ghosi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, has passed away, marking a significant loss for the party and the state’s political landscape. He was 67 years old and had been battling illness for some time. Singh was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his health complications on Thursday (November 20).

Political career and electoral victory

Sudhakar Singh was a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party and enjoyed considerable popularity, especially among the farming and Dalit communities. He was elected in a closely watched by-election in 2023 from Ghosi with a record margin, defeating BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan by over 42,000 votes. His victory was seen as a stronghold win for SP in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Singh had previously served as an MLA from the same region in earlier terms and was known for his active engagement in local issues, particularly those affecting rural areas.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses grief

"Sudhakar Singh was a respected leader known for his dedication to public service and his strong connection with his constituents. His sudden demise has created a void in the region and the party. The heartfelt tribute reflects the immense respect and affection he commanded among his supporters and peers," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on X.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise of Sudhakar Singh

Impact of his demise

The sudden demise of Sudhakar Singh has sent shockwaves through political circles in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party expressed deep condolences, highlighting the irreplaceable loss to the party and his constituents. His passing is likely to trigger a by-election in the Ghosi constituency, setting the stage for a renewed political contest amid the state’s intense party rivalries.

Sudhakar Singh’s death is a stark reminder of the fragility of political leadership and the enduring challenges faced by regional parties in Uttar Pradesh. His contributions and legacy will remain significant in the dialogues shaping the future of the Ghosi constituency and the broader region.