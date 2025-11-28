SIR form guide for Uttar Pradesh: Steps, documents and everything voters should know With the December 4 deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nearing, voters in Uttar Pradesh and other states are required to verify and update their details in the electoral roll.

New Delhi:

As only a few days remain before the December 4 deadline to finish the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh and other participating states, many voters are still unsure about what they must do. Below is a guide that answers the most important questions about the SIR process.

What is the SIR form and where can I get it?

You can obtain the SIR form directly from the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) assigned to your area. BLOs are required to visit every home in their booth to check who is currently living there and hand out the necessary forms. If you prefer to do it yourself, the form can also be downloaded online from the Election Commission’s portal: voters.eci.gov.in.

How does the BLO verify my details during the visit?

When the BLO comes to your home, they confirm whether you still reside at the address listed in the voter rolls. After verifying this, they either hand you the form or, in many cases, fill it out on the spot if you are available with your details. If they leave the form with you, they usually request that it be completed and kept ready for collection within three to four days.

What information is printed on the top of the SIR form?

Each SIR form is a single-page document. The top section displays key voter information such as your name, address, EPIC number, polling booth name, Assembly constituency and voter serial number from the previous roll. It also includes a QR code, your old photograph and a space where you must paste a new photograph.

What personal details do I need to fill in?

The upper half of the form asks for basic details such as your date of birth, mobile number, and the name of your parent or spouse. There are optional fields where you can provide your Aadhaar number and the EPIC numbers of your parent or spouse, if you wish.

Why does the form ask for information from the 2003 SIR?

The lower part of the form has two sections:

Left section: For voters who were already on the rolls during the 2003 SIR. You will need to fill in your name, the name of a relative (parent or grandparent), and the district, state and Assembly constituency listed that year.

Right section: For voters added after 2003. The information required is similar but meant for those who joined the rolls in later years.

What happens after I submit the form?

Once the BLO collects your completed form, they upload all the details using a special BLO mobile app. You can later check whether your information has been updated by visiting the Election Commission’s website.

What if I have moved from the address on record?

If the BLO finds that you no longer live at the address mentioned in the electoral roll, they will try to contact you by phone. You will be asked whether you want to, keep your vote registered at the old address, or transfer it to your new place of residence.

Does the BLO visit only once?

No. BLOs have been instructed to make at least three attempts to visit voters at home to deliver the form. They are required to ensure that every eligible voter gets the opportunity to update their details before the deadline.

Can I check the status of my SIR submission online?

Yes. After the BLO uploads your details, you can verify your status on the Election Commission’s official portal. This ensures your information has been successfully recorded.

Why is this SIR exercise important right now?

The SIR helps the Election Commission refresh and verify the voter list ahead of upcoming elections.