Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra releases entry pass for January 22

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Friday released the entry pass for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

"Information for dignitaries invited to Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry into the utsav. A copy of the entry pass is attached here."

According to reports, preparations are underway in Ayodhya as the Ram temple consecration ceremony is set to take place on January 22 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest and around 7,000 people are expected to attend it.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.

Helicopter services

The Uttar Pradesh government will start helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts in the state by the end of this month. The services will be started from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura and Agra. Helicopter services will be started from Lucknow later this month, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram said. He added that the government has fixed the fare for the services.