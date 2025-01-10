Shahi Jama Masjid dispute: SC seeks status report from Uttar Pradesh govt, next hearing on February 21

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice and sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding a petition filed by the Committee of Management of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The petition concerns a private well located near the mosque’s stairs and entrance, and the committee has requested the court to direct the District Magistrate to ensure that the status quo is maintained concerning the well.

During the hearing, which was led by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Court that the well in question is a public well and not a private one, as claimed by the mosque committee. The state also assured the court that the situation in the area remains peaceful.

However, the mosque committee disagreed, stating that the well is used by the mosque for water supply, and any interference with it could disrupt the mosque’s operations. The committee has asked the Supreme Court to issue an order preventing any action from the district administration without prior approval from the court.

The petition has garnered attention as it touches on both religious property management and local governance issues. The Supreme Court has given the Uttar Pradesh government two weeks to submit a detailed status report on the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 21, when the Court will review the situation and the report from the state authorities.

This case is expected to have broader implications for the management and preservation of religious properties, as well as the role of local authorities in regulating such matters. The outcome of this case could set a legal precedent for the handling of similar issues in other religious institutions across the country.